New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi residents want the government to prioritise immediate action to reduce air pollution by focusing on curbing stubble burning in neighbouring states, covering construction sites, and ensuring regular cleaning of roads, according to a new survey by online survey platform LocalCircles.

According to the survey, 8 out of 10 residents support urgent measures to check stubble burning outside Delhi, which is one of the key triggers of poor air quality during the winter months.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

It also found that around 70 per cent of the respondents want stronger enforcement against open garbage burning.

The findings come at a time when the Delhi government has announced a 25-point action plan, 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar - Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', under the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched ahead of World Environment Day (June 5).

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide by Using Father's Revolver Post Answer Key Evaluation in Madhya Pradesh.

Out of over 11,700 residents who responded to the question on pollution measures, 70 per cent called for stronger coordination with the neighbouring states to curb stubble burning.

The same percentage of respondents also supported mandatory covering of construction sites and mechanised street cleaning during the critical October-December period, according to LocalCircles.

The survey highlighted that 67 per cent of the respondents wanted the authorities to strictly enforce the ban on waste and garbage burning.

Another 67 per cent respondents to another question wanted the use of dual-fuel kits in diesel generator sets across Delhi, while 33 per cent supported plans to reduce vehicle use on city roads by half during the peak pollution months, according to the survey.

The survey mentioned that despite the government's new plan, only one-third of the residents believe it is actively taking steps to bring pollution levels down significantly this year.

In another poll conducted by LocalCircles among over 14,700 people, 58 per cent said the government was not doing enough to curb air pollution, 33 per cent said steps were being taken, while 9 per cent respondents were unsure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)