New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Almost everybody who were hospitalised after the Air India Express flight crash-landing at Kozhikode Airport have been discharged, said Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal on Thursday.

The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai crash-landed on August 7. Out of the 190 passengers, 21 people including the two pilots were killed in the accident.

Giving an update about the accident, Bansal said the insurance agency has paid all the injured and families of the deceased.

"They have already been paid interim compensation. We have also received the first tranche of interim compensation for aircraft that we lost," the Air India CMD said.

"21 passengers, including 2 pilots, died. Almost everybody discharged from hospital, 2 still receiving some treatment; 1 undergoing physiotherapy and another undergoing plastic surgery," he added.

Earlier, the Accident Aircraft Investigation Bureau had constituted a high panel committee to probe the accident. (ANI)

