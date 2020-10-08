October 8 will go down as one of the most significant dates in India's history as the Indian Air Force (IAF) was formed on this day in 1932. The year 2020 marks the 88th anniversary of the foundation day, and social media is flooded with praises for the army men. On the occasion of Indian Air Force 2020, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter and paid tribute to the national heroes. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain thanked Air force personnel for their sacrifices and selfless efforts. At the same time, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star saluted the 'brave heroes' for making the country proud. Indian Air Force Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes and HD Images.

IAF is currently the fourth most powerful Air Force in the world, and its success over the years has been staggering. Parade events and flypasts celebrate the foundation day at Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The Annual Parade is even more special this year as it would feature the five newly inducted Rafale fighter jets. An air show will be conducted during the parade in which the IAF will demonstrate its aerobatics and showcase its aerial prowess. Meanwhile, let's look at how cricket stars saluted Indian Air Force personnel. Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF Will Evolve, Ready to Safeguard India's Sovereignty and Interests, Says Chief RKS Bhadauria.

Virat Kohli's Message!!

We salute our #IndianAirForce heroes, who protect and serve our nation selflessly. We will always be indebted to your sacrifices. 🙏 #AFDay2020 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2020

Suresh Raina Salutes Brave Heroes!!

Celebrating 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force day today, salute to all the brave heroes who fight for our country. You make us proud, sending you my best wishes & good health. Stand tall & fly high. ✈️🙏 #JaiHind #IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/wf2RBO7bJT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 8, 2020

Coming to cricket action, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway, and the cricket action is very high. While Virat Kohli's RCB have made a staggering start to their campaign, Suresh Raina has pulled out of the gala T20 tournament citing personal reasons.

