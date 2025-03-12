Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan was recorded above normal in the last 24 hours with Barmer and Jalore witnessing a heatwave spell on Wednesday , a MeT official said.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Center, said that light rain is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions over the next two days, and the temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Barmer was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius, which is 7.7 degrees above normal, while the lowest minimum temperature in Sangaria was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Dungarpur, and Pali recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

