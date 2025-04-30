New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Revised prices of liquid milk by Mother Dairy to Rs 2 per litre have led to a sense of tension among the common man.

A brand consumer urged the government to stop Mother Dairy from increasing the rates.

Speaking to ANI, the consumer said, "The rate might not affect the rich people, but it is going to affect the common man... I request that the government not allow Mother Dairy to increase the rates..."

Another consumer commented that, although the rate increase was not substantial, it would affect the common person.

"This will affect the common man somewhere, but Rs 2 or rupee 1 is not much of a rate increase..." he said.

The price increase by Mother Dairy to Rs 2 per litre will take effect from today.

The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

"Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have risen by Rs. 4-5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

The prices of bulk vended milk (toned) have been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre. Full-cream milk will cost Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68 per litre earlier.

The price of cow milk has been revised to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56 earlier,r and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51 per litre compared to the earlier price of Rs 49. (ANI)

