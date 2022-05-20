Jammu, May 19 (PTI) A two-year-old child and his mother were killed while three of their family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and turned turtle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and the family was on its way to Jammu from Kathua, they said.

Nisha (35) and her son Ridhay were killed while her husband Varun Sharma and the couple's two daughters were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

