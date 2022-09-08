Raisen (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Seventeen passengers were injured after their bus overturned in Jamunia Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm when the bus was on its way from Begumganj to Devri, said Silwani police station in charge Ramsujan Pandey.

"Some of the injured passengers have been admitted in Silwani civil hospital, while those with serious wounds have been taken to the district hospital in Raisen. Passengers have said the driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle," he informed.

The driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official added.

