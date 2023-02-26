Sidhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The driver of the truck that allegedly caused an accident involving multiple buses in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, killing 14 persons and injuring 60, a couple of days ago was arrested on Sunday, a police official said.

The cement-laden truck had hit three buses parked by the road close to a tunnel near Barkhada village on the Rewa-Satna border near on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastava said truck driver Shyamlal Rawat (25), a resident of neighbouring Singrauli district, was arrested on Sunday.

The passengers in the buses were returning from the Kol Mahakumbh gathering addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening in Satna on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti.

Three persons with serious injuries were flown to Delhi on Saturday for further treatment, the official said.

