Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,701 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,94,745, while ten fatalities pushed the toll to 3,172, health officials said.

A total of 1,120 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 1,79,237.

Three of the ten fatalities occurred in Indore, while two persons died in Gwalior. One death each was reported from Bhopal, Khargone, Sagar, Damoh and Harda, the officials said.

Of the 1,701 new cases, Indore accounted for 586, Bhopal 349 and Gwalior 108.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 38,247, including 735 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 29,701 with 506 fatalities. Gwalior so far recorded 14,022 infections, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,088 active cases, followed by Bhopal and Gwalior with 2,323 and 708 active cases, respectively.

With 29,926 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the count of COVID-19 detection tests rose to around 35.30 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,94,745, new cases 1,701, death toll 3,172, recovered 1,79,237, active cases 12,336, number of people tested so far 35,30,106.

