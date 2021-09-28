Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has become the number one state to have vaccinated the largest number of people with the first dose, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday.

Addressing an event, the chief minister said, "There is a shortage of funds but I have decided that no matter what, I will ensure that Jhirnya Irrigation Project, whose estimated cost is Rs 1,400 crore is completed....even if I have to take a loan."

"A total of 6.11 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Madhya Pradesh till Sept 26. A total of 86 per cent of eligible persons have been administered the first dose," he added.

Slamming the Congress, Chouhan said, "Diggy (Digvijay Singh), there was no electricity for two hours in your rule. They reached the farmers' dharna to do gimmicks. During Diggi's rule, the farmers were not even getting water for irrigation. He did not make irrigation project."

Taking a dig at former chief minister Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "He has become a Twitter master. He cannot go among people and the farmers. His only work is to tweet."

He alleged that Kamal Nath closed schemes like Sambal citing lack of funds as the reason. He said Kamal Nath had problems with the schemes for the benefit of the labourers and workers. (ANI)

