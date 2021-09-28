Expanding its product portfolio, Xiaomi on Monday launched the

Xiaomi Civi smartphone in the home market. The handset comes in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. As for prices, the base 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 2,599 (around Rs 29,600) and the bigger 8GB + 256GB gets a price tag of CNY 2,899 (around Rs 33,100). The top-end model with 12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 3,199 (around Rs 36,500). The handset will come in three colours- Black, Blue and Pink. It will be available for purchase from September 30, 2021. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Be Launched in India on September 29, 2021.

Xiaomi Civi Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to specs, the Xiaomi Civi boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3D curved glass. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chipset comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Xiaomi Civi Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 32MP shooter catering to selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi Civi smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery can last for more than one day.

