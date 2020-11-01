New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Using its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code.

Campaigning for the 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Indian Railways to Run 610 Additional Local Train Services From November 1.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

The EC had on Tuesday issued a notice to Imarti Devi for allegedly describing an unnamed political rival as "insane" and making remarks against women members of his family.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: BJP Candidate Imarti Devi Barred from Campaigning for One Day by Election Commission.

She had denied the allegations in her response to the poll panel.

The commission said it has carefully considered the matter and is of considered view that Imarti Devi "has violated provisions... of general conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates and disregard of the advisory issued by the commission."

Taking note of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item" jibe against Imarti Devi, the commission had on Monday advised him against using such words during the period of the model code.

On Friday, the EC had revoked the "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath for Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls for repeated violations of the model code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)