Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) On the directives of the Election Commission, the government of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday shifted the district collector and superintendent of police of Ashok Nagar.

Bypolls to 28 Assembly seats, including two in Ashok Nagar, are scheduled on November 3 while counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Ashok Nagar collector Abhay Kumar Verma was transferred as additional secretary and replaced by Priyanka Das who currently is managing director of MP State Seed and Farm Development Corporation.

In another order, the MP Home department transferred Ashok Nagar SP Raghuvansh Kumar Singh and replaced him with Tarun Nayak, currently assistant inspector general at the police headquarters in Bhopal.

State Joint Chief Electoral Officer Mohit Bundas said the officials were transferred on the directives of Election Commission of India.

