Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): A cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday approved the creation of three new tehsils in three different districts in the state.

The three new tehsils include 'Chaigaon Makhan' in Khandwa district, 'Bargawan' in Singrauli and 'Soytkala' in Agar-Malwa district. The cabinet also approved the posts for the efficient operation of the new tehsils.

The cabinet meeting chaired by CM Chouhan was held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The councils of ministers also approved the capital plan of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited for setting up a new super critical thermal power unit of 1x660 MW capacity expansion unit at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station at a cost of Rs 4665.87 crores. The thermal power station is located in Chachai in Anuppur district.

The unit will be implemented by a joint venture formed between MP Power Generating Company Limited and SECL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. For the financial support of the project, 70 percent loan will be provided by the financial institutions, 15 percent share will be provided by SECL and the remaining 15 percent share will be provided by the state government from the budget to the MP Power Generating Company from 2022-23 to 2028-29.

This unit is being constructed keeping in view of the future energy requirements of the state. There is a plan to start commercial production from the unit in 2027-28.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the 'Skill Development Scheme' in the field of agricultural mechanisation. Under the scheme, a 10-day training will be given in the drone school being established in the field of agricultural mechanisation. Apart from this, 6000 youth will be given training to operate large agricultural machinery in three years, which will help the youth to establish self-employment. The council of ministers approved Rs 22.73 crores for it. The objective of the scheme is to promote agricultural mechanisation in the state.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval for Chentikheda major irrigation project in Sheopur district costing Rs 539 crores for 15,300 hectare area.

Through the micro irrigation method, 11,118 hectare area of 16 villages of Vijaypur development block and 4,112 hectare area of 16 villages of Sabalgarh development block will get the benefit of irrigation facilities.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a new agricultural college in Panna district under Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidhyalaya, Jabalpur. For its establishment, non-recurring expenditure of Rs 51.90 crore and recurring expenditure of Rs 31.20 crore was approved for three years. (ANI)

