Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): A Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at state secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday and approved various policies ahead of upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) aiming to transform Madhya Pradesh into a developed state.

The GIS will take place in the state capital Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day event will be organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations.

During the Cabinet meeting, the council of ministers approved 'Industrial Promotion Policy 2025' eyeing to make Madhya Pradesh a prosperous state. The policy includes 10 sector-specific strategies covering: Agriculture, Dairy, and Food Processing Policy, Textile Policy, Apparel, Footwear, Toys & Accessories Policy, Aerospace and Defense Production Promotion Policy, Pharmaceuticals Policy, Biotechnology Policy, Medical Devices Policy, Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturing Policy, Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Policy, and High Value-Added Manufacturing Policy.

Additionally, the Cabinet gave a nod to "Export Promotion Policy 2025" which aims to boost exports from the state. Under this policy, exporters will be provided with financial assistance for participating in international trade fairs and exhibitions. Export-oriented units will receive subsidies on transportation and warehousing costs. Also, an Export Promotion Council will be established to support and facilitate exporters.

The council of ministers also approved "Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2024" to enhance the logistics and warehousing infrastructure in the state. This policy includes incentives for the development of logistics parks, cold storage facilities, and warehousing units. Financial assistance will be provided for setting up modern logistics and warehousing facilities.

Along with this, the cabinet further granted permission for "City Gas Distribution Policy 2025" to promote the distribution of natural gas in urban areas. Under this policy, companies engaged in city gas distribution will receive subsidies on infrastructure development and tax benefits. The policy aims to expand the reach of natural gas to households, industries, and transportation sectors.

Furthermore, aiming to make the State a Film Tourism-Friendly Destination, the council of ministers approved "Film Tourism Policy 2025". Under the policy, filmmakers will be provided with financial incentives for shooting films in the state. The policy includes subsidies on shooting permits, accommodation, and transportation costs. Additionally, film studios and post-production facilities will receive financial assistance for infrastructure development.

The Council of Ministers also approved the Tourism Policy 2025 to establish the state as the best tourist destination. The objective is to give global recognition to the cultural, historical and natural heritage of the state. Under the policy, the construction of golf court, convention center, wellness resort, cruise, inter-state air service, heritage hotel, rope-way, museum, light and sound show etc. will be encouraged.

This policy framework is designed to attract significant investments, boost industrial growth, and generate massive employment opportunities, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leading industrial hub in the country.

The cabinet also approved 292 acres of land to Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operation of ATR-72 aircraft on the government airstrip located in Shivpuri. A decision was made to acquire the land and pay compensation for the purpose. (ANI)

