Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday and several key decisions were taken focusing on rural development, infrastructure, education, and others.

The Council of Ministers approved the implementation of 'Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana' to make the villages self-reliant in the state. Under this scheme, one village from each district will be selected, having a minimum population of 2000 and at least 500 cattle.

These villages will be developed as Vrindavan Grams, setting a model of self-sufficiency and holistic rural development of others. Key focus areas under the scheme will include Cow rearing and dairy development, environmental conservation, organic farming, water conservation, solar energy, pasture development, infrastructure development and rural entrepreneurship & livelihood generation

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval of Rs 4,572 crore for the reconstruction of 1766 damaged bridges under the state head from the financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30. The objective is to ensure year-round connectivity. The Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority's empowered committee has been authorized to oversee implementation and monitoring.

The council of ministers further approved the establishment of a campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, in Bhopal. A grant of Rs 1.05 crore per year for three years will be provided.

Ten acres of land within the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) campus will be allocated for the permanent campus. Until the permanent building is ready, existing facilities at RGPV will be temporarily used.

This will enhance employment, skill development, and prestige in the field of national security and foster collaborations with institutions at the state and national levels.

The Cabinet approved mess operations for students residing in hostels under the Department of Backward Class Welfare. There are 108 hostels accommodating 9,050 students. A total of Rs 31 crore (Rs. 14 crore non-recurring, Rs. 17 crore recurring) has been approved for the purpose.

Additionally, the cabinet approved 1,266 new posts, including 202 scientific officers in the state's forensic science laboratories across the state to ensure effective implementation of new laws.

As per Section 176(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the presence of forensic experts is mandatory for all crimes with punishments of seven years or more.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers approved to set up District Tribal and Scheduled Caste Coordinators' offices in three newly created districts.

The Cabinet approved 16 posts for Mauganj, 18 posts for Maihar and 14 posts for Pandhurna. A total of 48 new posts with an annual additional financial outlay of Rs 381.30 lakh has been sanctioned. (ANI)

