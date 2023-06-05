Indore, Jun 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday inaugurated a children's home in Indore for destitute speech and hearing impaired girls, with the NGO running it claiming it was the first of its kind in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said those from the speech and hearing impaired community had pain and compassion and asked people to be sensitive to them.

Economically affluent persons must help them, he said, adding that those with speech and hearing impairments had more capacity to learn than others.

"The shelter will house speech and hearing impaired girls who have lost their parents or do not have a safe place to stay due to other reasons. This is the first such facility in the country. Such persons need special care, especially to protect them from sexual abuse," said Monika Purohit, director of Anand Service Society, the NGO behind the move.

Purohit said 85 girls are currently living in the children's home, which has a capacity of 200.

