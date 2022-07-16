Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh said it had set up a special control room for Sunday's announcement of poll results in 11 municipal corporations and had also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath to rush to any city from where irregularities are reported.

The ruling BJP laughed it off by claiming Nath was just using the polls as a ploy to fly around, adding that the results would anyway bring him "down to earth".

"Our state unit chief Kamal Nath has made special arrangements to oversee counting of votes in 11 municipal corporations on Sunday. He will sit in the special control room that has been set up here. On receiving any complaint of irregularity, he will fly there in a helicopter with a team of lawyers," MP Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra told reporters.

Nath has come to know from reliable sources that the ruling BJP would try to misuse its power for favourable results on counting day, Mishra claimed.

He alleged the BJP had tried to capture booths during the civic polls and many Congress workers who opposed these moves were booked in false cases.

Taking a swipe at Nath, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi tweeted that the former was using the civic polls just to fly around.

"Come down to earth now, sir. In any case, the results will bring you down to earth," Chaturvedi tweeted.

