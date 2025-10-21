Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday participated in the 'Govardhan Parv' programme organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, performed puja rituals, and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

On the occasion, CM Yadav also honoured organisations that have made outstanding contributions in cow service and cow-based product production. He also visited the exhibition organised by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was based on organic farming and self-reliance.

Also Read | Jaisalmer Blast: Mysterious Explosion at Marble Factory Near India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan on Diwali Causes Panic Among Locals; Probe Underway.

"Madhya Pradesh is number one in natural farming... Today, I participated in the 'Govardhan Parv' program in Bhopal and honoured organisations that have made outstanding contributions in the field of cow service and cow-based product production. On this occasion, following traditional rituals and customs, prayers were offered to Govardhan Dev for prosperity, good health, and peace for all. Also visited the exhibition organized by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was based on organic farming and self-reliance," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the CM said, "The tradition of performing Govardhan Puja on the second day of Diwali has been observed across the country and Madhya Pradesh for many years. Since last year, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to celebrate Govardhan Puja, Dussehra, Shastra Puja, Raksha Bandhan, Makar Sankranti, Holi, and all the festivals along with their social groups. The cow is the strength of our Animal Husbandry Ministry. Our natural farming should be good, and several schemes have been introduced to elevate Madhya Pradesh's position in the field of milk production across the country. Several awards have also been distributed to the organisation related to Gaushalas in Bhopal... Heartiest congratulations to all the residents of the state on Govardhan Puja."

Also Read | Anta Assembly By-Election 2025: Polling Stations Inspected, Preparations Reviewed for Upcoming Bypoll in Rajasthan Town.

He also appealed to people to rear cows in every house, protect cows, and get connected with Gaushalas. Additionally, opt for natural farming and promote nutrition-based farming.

"With several means of milk production, the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working on the basis of schemes in the animal husbandry ministry to double the income of farmers. We have also doubled the grants of Gaushalas...," the CM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)