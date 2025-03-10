Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate THE state's 9th Tiger Reserve as 'Madhav Tiger Reserve' on Monday and will release a tiger and a tigress into the reserve on the occasion.

Madhav Tiger Reserve is located in Shivpuri district and its reserved forest area is 32429.52 hectares, the protected forest area is 2422 hectares, and the revenue area is 2671.824 hectares. Thus, the total area is 37523.344 hectares or 375.233 sq. km.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: Intense Efforts Underway To Trace 7 Remaining Missing Men in SLBC Tunnel, a Day After Recovery of 1 Body From Debris.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "It is the death anniversary of late Madhavrao Scindia today, and the Madhav National Park dedicated to him will now be known as Madhav Tiger reserve Park. It will be our ninth Tiger Reserve Park. I feel happy that earlier this year, we announced our eight Bhopal's Ratapani Tiger named after Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar. A different environment is being formed in the Chambal zone in view of wildlife and new doors of tourist tourism will also be opened from our forest."

The Cheetah project is successfully entering its second generation here and Cheetahs roaming in the open wild are attracting us, a large number of tourists are now visiting there. In such a situation, this Shivpuri forest will also be grown further with the help of tigers and it will bring huge employment opportunities, the CM said.

Also Read | India's AI Sector To Surpass 2.3 Million Job Openings by 2027 Amid Growing Demand in Country: Report.

"I am happy that when we took steps in this direction, we received the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav also expressed happiness that the forests of Madhya Pradesh are growing. When the ninth Tiger reserve is being dedicated to the state, it is a matter of enthusiasm and excitement. I will visit the new Tiger Reserve Park and release the tiger with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. With this, we will fulfill our resolve in which we have said that Madhya Pradesh has an opportunity to move in all directions. We should take every opportunity for the betterment of the people," CM Yadav said.

He further highlighted that this Tiger reserve would prove to be a milestone for the betterment of the people as well as the betterment of wildlife.

According to an official release, currently, the total number of tigers in the Madhav Tiger Reserve is five. Of these two are male tigers and three females. With the release of two more tigers on Monday, the total number of tigers in the reserve will increase to seven. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)