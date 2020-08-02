Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested coronavirus positive.

Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and though his health is fine, he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

"Home Minister Amit Shah ji, may God heal you completely soon so that you to serve the county with full energy. We wish you all the best!" Chouhan said in a tweet.

BJP leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"I am confident that you will soon be healthy and get ready for public service by your self-determination and resolve," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also wished Shah a speedy recovery.

"It is reported that the country's Home Minister Amit Shah is unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Nath tweeted.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra also said on the micro-blogging site, "Your determination and resolve to face every challenge have always been an example. You will surely overcome this challenge too. We pray God for early recovery."

Senior minister Gopal Bhargava and other cabinet members also wished Shah a speedy recovery.

