Bhopal, Aug 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

"I was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and I am perfectly healthy now after treatment. Antibodies to fight coronavirus must have been developed in my body and so I will soon donate plasma for therapy," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state via video conferencing.

Since his release from the hospital, Chouhan has been under home quarantine.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into an active coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight back the infection.

Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital without a prior testing.

The CM was discharged on the basis of doctors' advice as per the ICMR policy dated May 8, 2020, wherein patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days, the hospital had said.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, as per health officials.

