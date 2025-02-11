Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in a curtain-raiser event on February 12 in New Delhi for Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025, and invite investors from India and abroad to invest in the state.

CM Yadav will engage in one-on-one meetings and interactive roundtables with investors at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, highlighting key innovations at the upcoming Global Investors Summit, which is scheduled to be held in state capital Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

According to an official release, CM Yadav will meet investors to discuss investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's industrial policies and the government's commitment. Two significant interactive roundtable sessions will be organized as part of the programme. The first roundtable will feature representatives from leading telecom companies, while the second will bring ambassadors from various countries together. These sessions will explore new opportunities for investment and partnerships.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Kumar Singh will present insights into the state government's industrial policies and investment prospects. Prominent industry representatives attending the event will share their experiences. Managing Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation, Chandramouli Shukla, will extend a warm welcome to the investors and express gratitude for their participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal on February 24. Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on the second day of the summit. (ANI)

