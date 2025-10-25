Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari on Saturday condemned the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore and asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to take cognisance of the incident and ensure that the accused is duly punished.

Taking a dig at the state government, Patwari said that the government plays an important role in ensuring the players' security.

The Congress leader said, "When an international cricket match is organised in any city, the government plays an important role in the security of the players. Respecting and honouring guests is the responsibility of all of us."

"An incident like this happening in Indore is a matter of shame for all of us. Chief Minister should take cognisance of this matter and ensure that whoever is responsible is duly punished," he added.

Cricket Australia released a statement to confirm that two members of the Australian women's team were allegedly "approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist" on Thursday.

The Australian team is currently in Indore for the ongoing Women's World Cup. On Thursday morning, two Australian women's cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe when the incident occurred.

The Australian team's management security complained about the "inappropriate behaviour" faced by the two players, and an FIR was subsequently registered.

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiyan, confirmed that the accused, Aqueel, was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. He has been charged under Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma condemned the incident and also called for the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

The BJP leader said, "The incident that occurred in Indore is very unfortunate. The Madhya Pradesh government and I took it very seriously, and an accused named Aqueel has been caught and imprisoned. We are trying to crush such criminals. Despite the fact that Indore is a very civilised and culturally rich city, some illicit children are born in this country who are attempting to execute a conspiracy to defame the culture and civilisation of this country. We will also put an NSA on him, and if necessary, we will organise a procession against him." (ANI)

