Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at two private companies situated in industrial area Progressive Park in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The Progressive Park is located in Tigaria Badshah locality in the city and the fire incident took place around 8 am today. Upon receiving the information fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone Shares Stress-Relief Tips for Students, Says 'Talk to Your Parents and Teachers' (Watch Video).

After several hours of relentless effort, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Indore Fire Service Sub Inspector Roopchand Pandit told ANI, "We received information about fire breaks out at Progressive Park located in Tigaria Badshah locality in the city. Acting on it, we reached here with four fire tenders and engaged in douse the fire. Around 15-20 tankers of water from the Municipal Corporation were used in controlling the fire. The fire is brought under control and work of removing the shed which collapses is underway," Roopchand Pandit Sub Inspector Indore Fire Service.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid Appears Before Khar Police Station for Questioning; Check the Latest Update in the Case (Watch Video).

"Two companies-a printing company and an ink company, located here were burnt in the incident. Two fire tenders from the front and two from behind were engaged in bringing the fire under control," he said.

The officer further added that no casualty was reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)