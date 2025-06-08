Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garment factory in Burhanpur on Sunday. The firefighting operations are currently underway to douse the flames.

Fire tenders from multiple districts were rushed to the scene to control the blaze, which has caused significant concern in the area.

SDM Burhanpur, Pallavi Puranik, addressing the situation, said, "The entire administration is present at the site. We have summoned fire tenders from neighbouring districts to assist in the firefighting efforts. Operations are ongoing, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

