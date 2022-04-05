Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved five new industrial areas, which will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 714.56 crore, in different parts of the state.

These industrial areas will attract an investment of nearly Rs 32,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for around 38,450 people, the official from the state public relations department said.

“The administrative approval to set up five new industrial areas in the state, with an investment of Rs 714.56 crore was given by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” the official said.

The new industrial areas will be developed at Berasia in Bhopal district at an estimated cost of Rs 25.88 crore, Ashta (Jhilela) in Sehore district at Rs 99.43 crore, Dhar (Tilgara) in Dhar district at Rs 79.43 crore, mega industrial park Ratlam phase-1 at Rs 462 crore and in Narsinghpur district at Rs 47.82 crore, he said.

The cabinet has also decided to set up a medical devices park at Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain district in place of Mohasa in Babai town. The relaxation given for setting up units in the park in Mohasa will be applicable in Vikram Udyogpuri as well, the official said.

The land/plot/building to be allotted in the medical devices park will be done in an offline manner by a competent committee, the official said.

Apart from this, the cabinet has also decided to give the administrative approval for the Kayampur pressured minor lift irrigation mega project in Mandsaur district for an estimated cost of Rs 2,374 crore with a capacity to irrigate 12,000 hectares of land during the rabi season, he said.

The project will benefit 252 villages in Sitamau and Mandsaur tehsils through underground pipeline minor irrigation (sprinkler) facility, the official said.

Similarly, the cabinet also gave the administrative approval for Takhaji minor medium irrigation project with an estimated cost of Rs 46,86 crore having a capacity to irrigate 3,200 hectares of land during the rabi season, he said.

The project will benefit nine villages in Bhanpur tehsils through underground pipeline minor irrigation (sprinkler) facility, he added.

The cabinet also took a number of other decisions, including amending the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah scheme, under which eligible beneficiaries will be given Rs 55,000 per couple, of which Rs 49,000 will be spent on purchasing essential items for gifting the bride and Rs 6,000 will be given to the organisers of group marriage functions, the official said.

