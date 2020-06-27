Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to recruit over 4,200 police constables in the state, an official said.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Johri to initiate the process to recruit 4,269 constables at the earliest, a public relations department official said.

The minister gave the instructions during a review meeting held at the police headquarters here on Friday, he said.

"Besides that, he also sought a proposal from officials concerned to set up police department hospitals on the lines of Army hospitals," the official said.

Mishra said that these police hospitals should be like the military hospitals, where personnel of all ranks are given treatment, he added.

"During the meeting, the minister also granted in- principle approval for other works like shifting of headquarters of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Singrauli to Bhopal," the official said. PTI LAL NP NP 06270859 NNNN

The WTT's initial health protocols were released Tuesday. That initial plan said people testing positive once competition has started would be removed from the league, quarantined and compensated only for matches already completed.

"I just thought about it, and I was like: I'm a player, I got to Greenbrier and I'm there for eight days and, God forbid, someone gets sick and tests positive. Is it really the player's fault? Should they only get paid for eight days?" Silva told the AP.

"And I just said, 'No, I think that's silly. They should just get paid whatever they were going to get paid for the regular season.'" The same full-pay policy applies to players who get injured during WTT.

There will be two daily temperature checks for all spectators; no ball kids; a chair umpire aided by electronic line calling instead of line judges; and no high-fives or handshakes between opponents.

Rosters include Grand Slam title winners Kim Clijsters, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin and the Bryan brothers.

Instead of playing matches around the country this year, the WTT is putting everyone in one place because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

