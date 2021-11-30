Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe into foreign funding of NGOs, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the state government had received complaints about the use of foreign funds by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and other organisations involved in religious conversion activities.

On the previous day, Chouhan had directed the police and local administration to investigate NGOs getting foreign funds along with those engaged in spreading enmity in society and indulging in religious conversion.

“The issue of foreign funding through NGOs is serious. In the last few days, there have been complaints about the use of foreign funds by PFI and organisations involved in religious conversion. It is definitely a matter of investigation to find out where the funds are coming from and how they are spent,” Mishra, the spokesman for the MP government, told reporters.

In early October, the Madhya Pradesh police had arrested six members of PFI, an Islamic organisation, for allegedly using "objectionable" language in a memorandum submitted to the local administration in Ujjain over the violence in Tripura. They were later released.

Earlier this month, police had arrested 11 persons, including seven people from Rajasthan and Gujarat, in two cases of religious conversion in Khargone and Jhabua districts. Police also booked a pastor from Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) in the conversion case of Khargone district, officials said.

