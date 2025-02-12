Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): A group of Hindu nationalists associated with Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina for making offensive remarks on the show "India's Got Latent."

They raised slogans against the YouTuber and the comedian and submitted a memorandum at TT Nagar police station in the state capital, demanding that an FIR be registered against them.

Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said, "A video of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina is going viral in which an attempt has been made to disrespect the Indian culture, civilization in the name of standup comedy. I don't want to make my mouth dirty by repeating that remark. India is known for its culture and civilisation. Those who try to erase that identity, the Sankriti Bacho Manch will not tolerate it. We are here to submit a memorandum to the police and demand an FIR should be registered against them."

He further demanded that a case be registered and that the accused be arrested immediately. Tiwari also called on the central government to ban such OTT platforms and take strict action against them by bringing them under government control.

"I also request the youth to unfollow them and bring them to ground. If Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina enter Bhopal then, we will blacken their faces and put on shoe garlands. We are submitting the memorandum to register a case against them," he added.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Sudheer Arjariya said that a memorandum had been received and that they would seek legal advice and take appropriate action.

"President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chandra Shekhar Tiwari and other workers of his organisation came to TT nagar police station and submitted a memorandum to take action against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for offensive and obscene remarks made during a show. We will take a legal opinion into the matter and take further action accordingly," Arjariya told ANI.

Notably, a formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of "India's Got Latent" following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show. The complaint, registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleges that abusive language was used and demands strict legal action against the accused.

The controversy erupted after remarks made by Allahbadia during a YouTube episode of "India's Got Latent" were deemed offensive and derogatory. (ANI)

