Indore, Mar 14 (PTI) Taking cognisance of some police personnel brutally beating a naked man in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday served a notice to police seeking an explanation.

MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Jain has sought a reply from the police commissioner in ten days, an official of the commission said.

After a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday became viral, the ASI and two constables who were allegedly involved in kicking and dragging the man were suspended.

The incident occurred in the Hira Nagar area in Indore after police received information that two men had removed their clothes under the influence of alcohol and were creating a ruckus.

One of the two abused a policeman and held his baton, due to which the police personnel lost their cool, a police officer had said.

