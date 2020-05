India News | MP: Indore Gets Some Respite as Few Economic Activities Resume

Indore, May 27 (PTI) Limited economic activities resumed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday with some ease in the lockdown in the district, which is severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

A few eateries and fast-food outlets resumed delivery services for online orders after getting the district collector's permission, the official said.

Authorities have also allowed construction work outside the municipal limits of the city, he said.

An order has been issued for reopening of government, semi-government and corporation offices with up to 50 per cent staff and officers in full strength, he said.

According to authorities, the decision about extending the lockdown, which ends on May 31, will be taken after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, at least 79 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,182, said chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia.

He said two COVID-19 patients had died in the district in the last four days.

The patients, both elderly women, had succumbed to the infection at different hospitals, he said.

While the death toll in the district stood at 119, at least 1,537 patients had recovered from the infection so far, he added.

