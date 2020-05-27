Andhra Pradesh: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Rival Factions of YSRCP in Payalakuntla Village of Kadapa District, Watch Video

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Two YSRCP Groups (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kadapa, May 27: A scuffle broke out between two rival groups of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Payalakuntla village of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Wednesday. The incident took place during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of village secretariat. The factions were later dispersed after the Police intervention. Two people were injured in the brawl. Tamil Nadu: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Protesting CPI-M Workers and Police in Madurai Over Opening of Liquor Shops Amid Lockdown; Watch Video.

In the clip shared by news agency ANI, two groups can be seen thrashing each other. The video also showed people not following social distancing norms and wearing face masks amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Punjab: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shopkeepers, Police Over COVID-19 Lockdown Violation in Firozpur's Sikri Bazar Area, Watch Video.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A scuffle broke out between 2 factions of YSRCP in Payalakuntla village of Kadapa dist, during groundbreaking ceremony for construction of village secretariat earlier today. 2 people injured. The factions were later dispersed following Police intervention. pic.twitter.com/SXNLUSJQAE — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Reportedly, the clash broke out after one of the group was intentionally not called for the event. When two groups confronted, they attacked each other. The cops who arrived at the scene lathi-charge to disperse them. Reports suggest that Badvel YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaya was also present at the spot.