Bhopal, Dec 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 876 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,39,228, health officials said.

With nine more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 3,572, they said.

A total of 1,090 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,25,782.

"Four patients died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Dhar, Shivpuri and Guna. Of the 876 new cases, Indore accounted for 293 and Bhopal 167. The cases in Indore rose to 54,203, including 863 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 38,796 with 571 fatalities. Indore has 3,227 active cases, and this figure for Bhopal is 2,055," an official said.

With 26,180 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 45,58,039.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,39,228, new cases 876, death toll 3,572, recovered 2,25,782, active cases 9874, number of tests so far 45,58,039.

