Katni (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man allegedly axed to death his 70-year-old father in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that the senior citizen was having illicit relations with the former's wife, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kachari village under Badwara police station limits, he added.

"Laxman Kumhar (25) arrived in the village from Mumbai on Monday. He suspected that his father was having illicit relations with his wife. After a dispute, he hit his father Nandilal with an axe," Badwara police station in charge Ankit Mishra said.

"Nandilal was first rushed to a health centre, then to the Katni district hospital and later to the state-run Jabalpur medical college. He died on Wednesday. Kumhar, who was trying to flee to Mumbai, has been arrested for murder," the official said.

