Betul, Nov 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly beat up his sister's husband to death following a dispute over the latter's frequent visits to his in-law's house in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bichhua village, about 75 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

The victim, Vinod Pandre (32), a resident of Hirawadi village, was married to the sister of the accused, Deepak Kumre (25), who lived with his parents and had several times objected to his brother-in-law's visit to their house, the official said.

Pandre and his wife again visited her parents' place a couple of days back following which the accused and the victim had an argument over the issue on Monday night, he said.

The accused then allegedly beat up his brother-in-law to death by hitting him repeatedly with a wooden stick, the official said.

The 65-year-old mother of the accused was also injured when she tried to intervene, he said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the official said.

