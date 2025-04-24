Bhopal, April 24: A massive fire broke out at the premises of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday, an official said. No loss of life was reported in the incident. They said the fire erupted near gate no 9 of the BHEL at around 12 noon. Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the scene and began dousing the fire.

"A fire broke out on the premises of the BHEL near gate number 9. It is a covered campus of the BHEL and fire tenders are making efforts to control the fire. Plantations were made here and due to dry plants and grass the fire is spreading rapidly. Fire tenders of BHEL are engaged in extinguishing the fire and more fire tenders from municipal corporation have been called to douse off. Soon it will be brought under control," said Mahavir Singh Mujalde, Additional DCP, Zone 2 Bhopal. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at BHEL Premises in Madhya Pradesh, Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A huge fire broke out in the BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) premises. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire-fighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/q5G7p1ESdW — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh suspected that the fire was spread due to a spark "Fire broke out near gate number 9 of BHEL and fire tenders of BHEL and municipal corporation are making efforts to control the fire. Continuous efforts are on and the fire will be brought under control in about 1-2 hours. There were bushes near gate number 9 and scrap materials were lying in it, somehow a spark occurred and it caught fire which got spreaded. There is no loss of life, there is no damage to the property, we will soon control the fire," Collector Singh said. Bhopal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Govindpura Industrial Area, Multiple Fire Tenders Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

The fire is far from the residential area and industrial area and it will be brought under control soon, he added.

