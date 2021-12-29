Bhopal, Dec 29 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India on Wednesday held a protest at Barkatullah University here demanding online examinations.

Also Read | Nashik: Man Dupes People On Pretext Of Providing Them jobs In Defence Services By Posing As Indian Army Major, Arrested.

NSUI functionaries said police forced them to end the stir, detained some of them and also resorted to a cane charge.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Announces Financial Bonanza for Anganwadi Workers, Helpers As New Year Gift.

MP Youth Congress media department chairperson Vivek Tripathi alleged the vice chancellor had called police.

Baghsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Choukse denied that cops cane charged the protesting students.

"They were brought to the police station and then produced in the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) court, which released them on bail," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)