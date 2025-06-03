Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced to name the Pachmarhi Sanctuary after Gond ruler Raja Bhabhoot Singh, a symbol of the tribal community's bravery and valour.

The CM also chaired a cabinet meeting at Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi in memory of the Gond ruler and remembered his legacy.

Also Read | Moradabad Horror: Man Allegedly Stabs Woman Over 40 Times With Screwdriver, Mutilates Private Parts for Speaking to Another Man in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, while addressing the council of ministers, the CM announced to rename the Pachmarhi Sanctuary

"The Pachmarhi Sanctuary will now be known as 'Raja Bhabhoot Singh Pachmarhi Sanctuary'. This renaming is dedicated to Raja Bhabhoot Singh's love for nature and his lifelong efforts to protect Pachmarhi from foreign forces. The sanctuary will also showcase details of Raja Bhabhoot Singh's life, his struggles, valour, and contributions. This move aims to enhance local pride and strengthen the identity of the sanctuary, making it a symbol of both historical and natural heritage," the CM said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

He also stated that Raja Bhabhoot Singh had a deep influence on the tribal society, and his tales of bravery still resonate in the public consciousness. Holding the cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi is a tribute to his legacy.

Recalling Raja Bhabhut Singh's contributions, the Chief Minister said that he was a close ally of freedom fighter Tatya Tope during the 1857 War of Independence. Known for his guerrilla warfare tactics, Bhabhut Singh was referred to as the "Shivaji of Narmadanchal." The British had to summon the Madras Infantry to capture him. Despite constant battles against the British until 1860, they could only arrest him after two years and subsequently hanged him the same year.

Additionally, CM announced that three tribal community conventions will be organized this month. The Baiga Convention at Bajag in Dindori on June 7, Kol Convention in Beohari, Shahdol on June 9 to mark Birsa Munda Jayanti, and Sahariya Convention in Kolaras, Shivpuri on June 18.

He also informed that from June 9 to 21, state-wide events will be held to commemorate 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare governance. Additionally, the birth centenary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be celebrated, who shared a special bond with Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister further noted that May was a month full of developmental achievements for Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated new airports in Datia and Satna, and the Metro in Indore. He also released the first installment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Good Governance Buildings. These milestones reflect the state's progress in development and welfare.

Furthermore, CM Yadav shared that Khandwa district has set a national record in water conservation under the "Water Conservation - Public Participation Campaign" for the period from April 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Khandwa ranked first in the country among districts, while Madhya Pradesh secured fourth place among states. This is a matter of pride for the state.

The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan is being run from March 30 to June 30, and the Chief Minister called upon all cabinet members to lead public awareness and participation in water conservation efforts in their respective regions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)