Prayagraj Police is using horses for patrolling ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. (File photo/ANI)

Mahakumbh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Senior Madhya Pradesh Police officials visited Prayagraj to study Uttar Pradesh's security and crowd control strategies ahead of the 2028 Ujjain Kumbh, an official statement said.

As part of this initiative, a delegation of senior Madhya Pradesh Police officials undertook a two-day visit to Prayagraj.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth to Child at Makeshift Hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar (See Pics).

They held meetings with their UP Police counterparts to gain insights into various aspects of security arrangements, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), mechanisms to counter cybercrime, and crowd management systems

The delegation also toured key locations in the Kumbh Mela area to observe and understand the on-ground preparations by UP Police, the statement added.

Also Read | Akash Sagar, Social Media Influencer, Will Be Arrested Soon for Chanting 'Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram' Inside Church in East Khasi Hills, Say Meghalaya Police (Watch Video).

The statement further stated that Tarun Kaushik, Deputy Inspector General of ATS Madhya Pradesh, praised the UP Police model, stating that it should be adopted by police forces in other states.

He also mentioned that Madhya Pradesh Police would coordinate with UP Police during the Ujjain Kumbh in 2028 to ensure seamless operations.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rajkumar Meena stated that a team of senior Madhya Pradesh Police officials visited Prayagraj to study Uttar Pradesh Police's comprehensive security arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025.

The visit was part of preparations for the 2028 Ujjain Kumbh. During the visit, detailed discussions were held with UP Police, and crucial information regarding security measures in the Kumbh Mela area and Prayagraj district was shared, the statement said.

Additionally, the statement noted that Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS Madhya Pradesh) Tarun Kaushik commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj Police, emphasizing the need for mutual cooperation between UP and MP Police to ensure a grand, divine, and secure Kumbh.

He also praised UP Police's meticulous preparations over the past three years, particularly in traffic management, and noted their attention to the needs of personnel at all levels, calling it a model worth emulating.

The release, citing Assistant Police Commissioner Meena, stated that senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Police, including Additional Director General of Police (Ujjain Zone) Umesh Joga, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ujjain Range) Navneet Bhasin, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Singh Yadav, and Subedar (Traffic) Nivesh Malviya, were provided with detailed insights into various aspects of security and management for Maha Kumbh 2025.

Further, according to the statement, the briefing covered key areas such as law and order, security arrangements, traffic management, crowd control, and ensuring the safety and convenience of an estimated 400 million devotees.

The use of Artificial Intelligence for operational efficiency, countermeasures against cybercrime threats, and water police deployment strategies were also highlighted, the statement added.

The visiting officials were given a tour of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and several important locations within the Kumbh Mela area to observe the on-ground preparations and management systems in action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)