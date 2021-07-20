Bhopal, Jul 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh saw 19 fresh cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 7,91,689 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

With no new casualties, the toll stood at 10,512, while the count of recoveries reached 7,80,987, the official said, adding that the central state is now left with 190 active cases.

At least 72,713 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted so far in the state to 1,36,28,509, it was stated.

As per the official data, 3,977 persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, raising the total vaccination count to 2,56,92,264.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,689, new cases 19, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,80,987, active cases 190, number of tests so far 1,36,28,509.

