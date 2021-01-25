Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,53,857 on Monday after 200 fresh cases were recorded, while the day also saw two deaths and 861 people getting discharged, a health department official said.

The toll now stands at 3,791 and the recovery count at 2,46,558, he added.

"The two deaths took place in Bhopal and Gwalior. Bhopal's tally rose by 67 to reach 42,171, including 605 deaths, while Indore saw its tally jump by 20 to reach 57,315, including 924 deaths," he said.

Bhopal now has 933 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 671, the official added.

With 20,612 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 52,55,105.

Meanwhile, the number of people who were covered under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday stood at 28,805, taking the number of people who have been administered the shots so far to 67,468, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,53,857, new cases 200, deaths 3,791, recovered 2,46,558, active cases 3508, number of tests so far 52,55,105.

