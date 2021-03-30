Bhopal, Mar 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 2,173 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,93,179, while the toll rose by 10 and the recovery count by 1,279 during the day, an official said.

The state has so far seen 3,977 deaths and 2,73,168 recoveries, he added.

"Indore's tally rose by 628 to touch 69,028, including 959 deaths, while Bhopal added 497 cases after which its count reached 50,953, including 631 deaths. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal are 3,545 and 4,112 respectively," he added.

With 20,419 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in MP crossed 63.66 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,93,179, new cases 2173, death toll 3,977, recovered 2,73,168, active cases 16,034, number of tests so far 63,66,180.

