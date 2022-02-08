Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,12,781 on Tuesday after the detection of 3,083 new cases, while four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,668, a health department official said.

The positivity rate dipped to 4.6 per cent during the day from 5.5 on Monday, he said.

The recovery count stood at 9,64,970 after 6,527 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 37,143, he added.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 610 and 335 cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With 65,848 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,65,30,450, the official added.

A government release said 11,13,69,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,18,590 on Tuesday.

