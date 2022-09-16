Bhopal, Sep 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 31 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,54,017, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 39 and reached 10,43,062, he said.

The state has an active caseload of 184, the official added.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in MP was 2,99,86,351, including 4,667 conducted during the day, he said.

A government release said 18,365 vaccine jabs were given during the day, which took the overall number of doses administered so far in MP to 13,18,54,925.

