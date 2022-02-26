Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,38,196 on Saturday after the detection of 500 new cases, while one death took the toll to 10,727, a state health department official said.

The positivity rate remained at 0.7 per cent on the second consecutive day on Saturday, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,23,141 after 980 people were discharged during the day, leaving MP with an active tally of 4,328, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 114 and 29 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 64,009 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,77,65,702, he added.

A government release said 11,36,59,648 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 64,011 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,38,196, new cases 500, death toll 10,727, recoveries 10,23,141, active cases 4,328, number of tests so far 2,77,65,702.

