Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 104 COVID-19 deaths, a single-day record, and 12,918 new cases, taking the tally to 4,85,703 and the toll to 5,041, an official said.

The recovery count in the state touched 3,91,299 after 11,091 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 89,363 active cases, he added.

"Indore's tally rose by 1,813 to touch 99,925, including 1,092 deaths, seven of which were reported during the day. The caseload in Bhopal rose to 78,934 after 1,776 people were detected with the infection. Bhopal's toll rose by 10 in the last 24 hours and is now 707," he said.

Indore and Bhopal have 12,621 and 11,267 active cases respectively, the official added.

With 55,879 samples being examined, the number of tests in MP crossed 73.97 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,85,703 new cases 12,918, death toll 5,041, recovered 3,91,299, active cases 89,363 number of tests so far 73,97,609.

