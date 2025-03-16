Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Ramcharan Gautam killed in a mob attack in Mauganj district.

The chief minister said Gautam would be accorded the status of a martyr as he was killed in the line of duty. One of his family members will get a government job, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Chest During Scuffle With Father.

A group of tribals on Saturday allegedly killed an abducted man and then attacked a police team that attempted to rescue him, resulting in the death of the assistant sub-inspector in Gadra village, some 25-km from the district headquarters.

Yadav said the ASI (who belonged to the 25th Battalion of the Special Armed Force) will be given the martyr's status for sacrificing his life.

Also Read | CM Revanth Reddy Lashes Out at BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Says 'A Drunkard Can't Be Father of Telangana'.

"Financial assistance of Rs 1 crore will be provided to the family of the late Gautam and his eligible successor will be accommodated into government service. The state government is always bowing its head to its brave sons," the chief minister said.

The last rites of the policeman were performed in Gulua Pawaiya village of Satna district. Gautam's elder son Sunil Gautam lit the funeral pyre.

Minister Pratima Bagri and senior officials attended the funeral.

Gautam is survived by three sons and two daughters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)