Gwalior, Apr 23 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing by his uncle at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: Narendra Modi Government’s Commitment Towards Strengthening Local Governance.

The incident occurred at Hare Shiv Marriage Garden in Janakganj area of the city on Saturday night, an official said.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Arrested: Timeline of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief’s Journey From Dubai to Leading Sikh-Separatist Group and Being Jailed.

Priyanshu Yadav was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by his uncle during the wedding ceremony, Janakganj police station in-charge Alok Parihar said.

The boy was killed on the spot, he said, adding that the police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The victim's uncle is absconding with the gun and a search has been launch for him, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)