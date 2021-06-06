Mandsaur, Jun 6 (PTI) Some activists, political as well as farmer leaders on Sunday gathered at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district to pay homage to the farmers, who were killed in police firing on this day four years back.

Tributes were paid at Takrawad village by observing a two-minute silence.

While addressing the gathering, Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar said the fight against the three farm laws will continue until the Centre withdraws them.

The government has been providing benefits to the capitalists in the name of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, she alleged.

The farmers' agitation has become a public movement in the country, Patkar added.

Former MP and Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan and several farmer leaders were also present at the condolence meeting.

Six farmers, including one who succumbed to injuries in hospital later, had died in the police action during the farmers' stir in Mandsaur district on June 6, 2017.

